Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.93

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.93 and last traded at $92.56, with a volume of 59345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average of $85.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

