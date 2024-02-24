Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $64.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $90.95. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12,165.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 691,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 685,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,930,000 after acquiring an additional 643,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,016,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after acquiring an additional 524,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after buying an additional 361,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

