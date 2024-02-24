ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORIC. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $742.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.00.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

