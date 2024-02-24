Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,504,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

