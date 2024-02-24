Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Separately, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.