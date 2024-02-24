Oppenheimer Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $115.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYV. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.59.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

