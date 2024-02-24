ONUS (ONUS) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. ONUS has a market capitalization of $39.53 million and $995.20 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ONUS has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.40351909 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

