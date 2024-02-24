Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,871 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

