Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CE opened at $149.34 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average is $133.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

