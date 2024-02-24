Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.38.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $387.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.48 and its 200-day moving average is $361.57. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $406.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

