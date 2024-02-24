Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $238.85 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $242.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.06.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. TD Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

