Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,049 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,732,000 after buying an additional 621,715 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,335 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,259,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after buying an additional 415,056 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 179.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,009,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,568,000 after buying an additional 191,962 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.