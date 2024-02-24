Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,322 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,226,000 after purchasing an additional 342,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,914,000 after buying an additional 724,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,098,000 after buying an additional 133,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $75.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $76.84.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

