Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $751,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 13.6% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 465,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 55,862 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 945,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 72,456 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 193,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 33.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $86.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

