Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $651,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in News by 104.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in News by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in News in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in News in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $28.00.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NWSA. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

