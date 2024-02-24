Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.01 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,112. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. UBS Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

