Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1,486.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SXT opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

About Sensient Technologies



Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

