Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $757,000 Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,690 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,613,000 after buying an additional 508,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after buying an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

