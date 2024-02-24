Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $754,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 85.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,655 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

