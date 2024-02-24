Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 21,844 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $22,291,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 698.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 238,593 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at $13,360,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after purchasing an additional 149,068 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of OMCL opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

