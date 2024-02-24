Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 375 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $204.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $204.84.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

