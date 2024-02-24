Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 27,961 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 398,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26,755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 303,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 302,073 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 621.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 181,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

