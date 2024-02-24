ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,142 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of ONEOK worth $44,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 285,789 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,502,000 after buying an additional 889,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKE opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

