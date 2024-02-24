OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,970 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of OmniAb worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in OmniAb by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OmniAb by 15.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OmniAb by 68.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniAb Price Performance

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $638.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of -0.18. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OABI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

