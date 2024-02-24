Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $25.75.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
