OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. OGE Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.060-2.180 EPS.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on OGE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.