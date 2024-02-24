Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NCDL

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 1.3 %

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Shares of NCDL stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.