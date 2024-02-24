NU (NYSE:NU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

NU Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NU opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. NU has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

Get NU alerts:

Institutional Trading of NU

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,165,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NU by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NU by 804.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after buying an additional 17,525,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,071,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.