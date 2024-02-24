NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $49.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2,317.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,969,000 after buying an additional 1,686,761 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,850,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,072,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,864,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

