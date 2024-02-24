Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $3.98

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.46. Novavax shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 9,531,659 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Novavax alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Novavax

Novavax Trading Up 8.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.