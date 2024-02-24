NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NWHUF opened at $3.20 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

