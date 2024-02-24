NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
NWHUF opened at $3.20 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
