Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,551,445,000 after buying an additional 152,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after buying an additional 452,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after buying an additional 528,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,133,000 after buying an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $5.90 on Friday, hitting $461.10. 574,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

