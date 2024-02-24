Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,971,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of Moderna worth $306,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 81.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $96.46 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

