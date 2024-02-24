Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104,141 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of DuPont de Nemours worth $391,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.97 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

