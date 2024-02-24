Northern Trust Corp Acquires 43,992 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,992 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Rockwell Automation worth $399,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.7 %

ROK stock opened at $280.51 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

