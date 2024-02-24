Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Sells $2,434,703.12 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NTRS opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $95.82.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Northern Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 271.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

