Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives $47.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 46.85% and a net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.