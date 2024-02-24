Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.75 million. Nordson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.500 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.00.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $273.71 on Friday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $275.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.58 and a 200-day moving average of $239.83.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

