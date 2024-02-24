Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $273.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.83. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 2,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 448,382 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

