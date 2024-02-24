NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 113.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 241,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 127,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.63. 6,947,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,129,693. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

