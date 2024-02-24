Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,279. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 96.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

