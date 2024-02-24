Nicholas Company Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of G. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 69.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Genpact by 71.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $36.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.