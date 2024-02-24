Nicholas Company Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

