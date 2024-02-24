Nicholas Company Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.21% of Nomad Foods worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 745.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $66,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

