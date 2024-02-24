Nicholas Company Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $503,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.4 %

DGX opened at $127.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.87. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

