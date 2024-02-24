Nicholas Company Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,371,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $413.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.85. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $414.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUSA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

