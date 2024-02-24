Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2,329.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

Shares of AMT opened at $189.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

