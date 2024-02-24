Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.12% of M.D.C. worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 57.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in M.D.C. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $62.50 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

