Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 3,140 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Five9 worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Five9 by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 327.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

