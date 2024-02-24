NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Barclays

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $283.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.55.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $238.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.65. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $253.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

